Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MasTec were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MasTec Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.62 and a beta of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

