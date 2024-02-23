Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

