Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

