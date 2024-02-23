Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,703,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $264.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.15.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Group 1 Automotive

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.