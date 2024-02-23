Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDN

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.