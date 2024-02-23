Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.13 and a beta of 0.67.

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

