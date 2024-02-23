Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GameStop were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 457.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GME. StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of GME stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.18 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

