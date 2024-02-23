Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.8 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.