Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $68.03.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

