Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.64 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $107,000.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

