Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,891,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ENS shares. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

