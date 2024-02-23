Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 407.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

