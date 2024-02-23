Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.98 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,398 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

