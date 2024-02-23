Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.02 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.70.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 13,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $1,147,763.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,720.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 13,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $1,147,763.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,720.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,307 shares of company stock valued at $59,093,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

