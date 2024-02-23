Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.07 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avnet were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

