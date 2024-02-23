Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.24 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock valued at $231,500,662. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNX opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.