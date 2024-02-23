Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.69 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DaVita were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.