Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.54 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.