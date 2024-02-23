Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.79 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

