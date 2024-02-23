Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.88 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

