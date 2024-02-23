Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $19,163,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 43.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 378,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

