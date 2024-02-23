Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

