Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 482,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vontier were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Vontier Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

