Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

