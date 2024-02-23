Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.7 %

ALV stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

About Autoliv



Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

