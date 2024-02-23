Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,212 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GATX were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth $206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $632,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 104.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 299.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GATX opened at $126.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

