Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 253 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,151 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

