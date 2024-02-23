Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,145 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RB Global were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $68.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

