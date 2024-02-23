Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $89,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $44,709,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $37,796,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $33,506,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.