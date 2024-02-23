Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

