Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Envista were worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Envista by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Envista by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 524,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.