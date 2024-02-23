Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OGS opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

