Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BILL were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 177.81 and a beta of 1.74. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

