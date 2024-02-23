Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equitable were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

