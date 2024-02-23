Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 2.8% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 306,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Okta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.