Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

