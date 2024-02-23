Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,011 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.55.

Shares of SRPT opened at $134.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

