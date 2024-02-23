Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,459 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

