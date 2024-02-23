Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,078 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 208,066 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

