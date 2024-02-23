Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,110 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 3.2 %

LBRDK opened at $61.39 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

