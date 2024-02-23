Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,027 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

AutoNation stock opened at $138.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

