Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,775 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Terex were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

