Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,043 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCH opened at $44.14 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

