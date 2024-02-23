Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,141 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Neogen were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Neogen by 19.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Neogen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,438,000 after purchasing an additional 217,419 shares during the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at $4,962,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neogen by 67.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 111,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 286.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

