Rhumbline Advisers Sells 446 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:PNW opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

