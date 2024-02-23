Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,608 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,334,000 after purchasing an additional 213,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

