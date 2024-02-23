Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,751 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Post were worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1.9% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,352,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,665,000 after buying an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after buying an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,920,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,078,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $58,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $317,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,083. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

