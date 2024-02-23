Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chemours were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $782,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 417.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 80.5% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 356,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

