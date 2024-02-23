Robert W. Baird Raises Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $66.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus cut Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $67.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gentherm by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $60,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

