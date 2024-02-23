Rollins Financial Has $21.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.3% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 97,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,533,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,944,000 after purchasing an additional 856,170 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 32,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

